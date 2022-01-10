Several Rohingya houses burnt in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh
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Several Rohingya houses burnt in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh
DHAKA: A fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday, destroying hundreds of homes, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The blaze hit Camp 16 in Cox's Bazar, a border district where than a million Rohingya refugees live, with most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.
According to reports, emergency workers had brought the fire under control. The cause of the blaze has not been established.
Another blaze tore through a Covid-19 treatment center for refugees in another refugee camp in the district last Sunday, causing no casualties.
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