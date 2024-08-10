Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has raised concerns about foreign interference in the recent wave of protests in Bangladesh.



Speaking to ANI, Joy alleged that the unrest was not a spontaneous domestic outcry but rather a calculated effort orchestrated by external forces, with a strong suspicion of the involvement of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Joy criticized the narrative surrounding the protests, arguing that the demonstrations were fueled by a deliberate distortion of his mother's statements. He highlighted that the unrest continued despite the fact that the quota system, which initially sparked the protests, was not imposed by the government but was instead reinstated following a court ruling. The government, according to Joy, had already lifted the quotas in 2018 following similar protests.

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He further claimed that the protests escalated due to a misrepresentation of Sheikh Hasina’s remarks on Razakars, leading to widespread unrest. Joy questioned the presence of weapons among the protesters, which he suggested was evidence of a well-orchestrated plot rather than a grassroots movement.

In a poignant recollection, Joy defended his mother's decision to vacate her residence at the height of the protests, emphasizing her concern for the lives of the students involved. He revealed that Sheikh Hasina chose to leave even though her security forces were prepared to defend the prime minister’s residence, to avoid what could have turned into a deadly confrontation.

"My mother chose to leave her heavily guarded residence to prevent what could have been a massacre. The protesters, had they marched in large numbers, might have been met with lethal force, leading to significant loss of life. Her departure was a deliberate act to protect the students," Joy asserted, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the lengths to which Sheikh Hasina went to avoid bloodshed.