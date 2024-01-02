On January 1, 2024, a devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan, leaving a trail of destruction and prompting urgent rescue efforts.

The quake, which occurred on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, resulted in at least six confirmed fatalities.

The tremors were felt strongly, causing buildings to collapse and fires to break out, notably in the city of Wajima where over 100 shops and houses were consumed by flames.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings following the quake, with waves reaching up to 1.2 meters (approximately 4 feet) along the western coast. These warnings were later downgraded to advisories as the immediate threat receded.



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In the aftermath, more than 45,000 homes were left without power, and transportation was severely disrupted, including the stranding of nearly 1,400 passengers on high-speed trains.

The government's response was swift, with the dispatch of 1,000 military personnel to assist in rescue and recovery operations. Additionally, the Defense Minister announced that 8,500 military personnel were on standby to support emergency efforts. The United States also expressed readiness to provide necessary assistance to Japan in the wake of the disaster.

As the country grappled with the immediate effects of the quake, Japan’s Meteorological Agency warned residents to brace for potential major quakes in the area over the following week. The nation, situated on the volatile "Ring of Fire," is no stranger to seismic activity, accounting for about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater. This latest earthquake has once again tested Japan's resilience and preparedness in the face of natural calamities.