South Korean opposition leader and former presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, was attacked by a man pretending to be a supporter in Busan on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the construction site of a new airport where Lee was interacting with reporters. The attacker requested an autograph before stabbing Lee in the neck. Lee's current condition is unclear. A suspect was apprehended at the scene.

Lee leads South Korea’s Democratic Party and had narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election to Yoon Suk Yeol. Known for his controversial stance, Lee had previously undertaken a 24-day hunger strike in protest against Yoon's policies.

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