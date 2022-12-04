As the coronation ceremony makes its way, St. Edward’s crown has reportedly been moved to some unidentified location from the Tower of London in order to be modified.

There have been many versions of this crown since the 11th century and the current version was made for Charles II in 1661.

In the Jewel House at the Tower of London, the Crown Jewels are protected by armed guards and a special working collection of royal regalia exists in these treasures.

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On May 6, in a solemn ceremony to be performed at Westminster Abbey in London, Charles III will receive the St. Edward's Crown, exactly as his late mother Queen Elizabeth II did in 1953. Throughout the service, he will also wear the Imperial State Crown.

The St. Edward's Crown has four crosses-pattée and four fleurs-de-lis, just like its original mediaeval forebear. It is made of a solid gold frame adorned with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnets, topazes, and tourmalines.

A velvet cap with an ermine band is also attached to it.

On the 18th of September, following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles was formally crowned King.

In presence of the Accession Council, a ceremonial body, the event took place in St. James's Palace in London, wherein, it was decided that Charles will be known as King Charles III.

Notably, this was the first decision he took after the ceremony.