At least 26 people were killed while 85 were injured after a passenger train collided with an oncoming cargo train in Greece on February 28 night.

As per media reports, the collision was so massive that train coaches got derailed and at least three caught fire after the train collided with a cargo train in Tempe.

''The collision was very strong and the first two coaches were completely destroyed,'' media reports quoted Konstantinos Agorastos, the governor of the Thessaly region as saying.

As per Agorastos, around 250 passengers have been evacuated out of 350 who were travelling on the train.

However, after the incident, the rescue operations were hindered by the severity of the collision between the two trains.

The rescuers had used headlamps to see through the thick smoke and pulled out pieces of mangled sheet metal from the crashed rail cars to search for people trapped under the debris.

Commenting on the same, Agorastos said cranes will be brought in to clear the debris and lift the rail cars, adding, ''There's debris flung all around the crash site''.

Presently, the army has been contacted to assist in the rescue, reports claimed.

Also read: Domestic LPG price shoots up to Rs 1,103, up by Rs 50 per cylinder