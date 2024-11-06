Donald Trump has declared victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, marking a historic political comeback.

Early Wednesday morning, Trump addressed supporters in Florida, asserting that he had won the election even though some battleground states were still being counted.

With Pennsylvania's results appearing to favour him, this victory blocked any remaining paths for his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, to reach the necessary electoral threshold.

According to races called by the Associated Press up to 2 pm (IST), 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Harris. Trump was just three votes short of a victory.



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"This will be the golden age of America. America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," Trump declared with his family by his side amid cheers of his jubilant supporters.

Trump's speech highlighted his plans to "heal" the nation, emphasizing a "strong, safe, and prosperous America."

His victory would make him the first president since Grover Cleveland to return to office after a defeat, adding a unique chapter to U.S. political history.

Furthermore, Republicans gained control of the Senate with at least 51 seats, potentially increasing their majority if additional races swing their way​

