Twitter's verification mechanism now has a new color. Government representatives and international organizations will now have a grey tick next to their names.

Twitter's support department announced in a tweet that people will start seeing extra icons that will provide context for accounts on Twitter. They will also notice square affiliation badges for certain businesses in addition to blue and gold checks, as well as grey checks for government and multilateral accounts.

This new change has not yet been fully implemented, as numerous political profiles still display the previous blue tick.

Elon Musk, the company's CEO, used the micro-blogging website to herald the launch of its new verification system earlier this year. He also apologized for the delay and declared the plan to launch Verified in a post.

The SpaceX owner continued that Twitter accounts will now be displaying Gold checks for businesses, grey checks for the government, and blue checks for people (famous or not), and all confirmed accounts will be manually authenticated before check activation.

As the definition of "notable" is too subjective otherwise, all confirmed individual persons will have the same blue check, Musk tweeted.

According to Twitter, the grey checkmark designates an account as representing a multilateral organization or a government institution or authority.



Heads of state, representatives of foreign governments, senior diplomats, and members of the cabinet are examples of eligible elected or appointed officials (national level). Institutional accounts, senior leaders, and authorized spokespersons are examples of eligible multilateral organizations.

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