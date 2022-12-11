Twitter Inc will is all set to relaunch a revamped version of its subscription service Twitter Blue on December 12 at a higher price for Apple users, the micro-blogging site company said on December 10.

As per the company, users could subscribe to the revamped service that will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue checkmark post account verification, for $8 per month through the web but for $11 per month through Apple iOS.

However, Twitter remained quiet as to why Apple users were being charged more than others on the web but some reports speculate that the company was looking for ways to offset fees charged in the App Store.

''Subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again,'' the company added further.

In November this year, Twitter launched Twitter Blue early, and then it was scheduled to launch again on November 29 but again it was pushed back.

Tesla Chief Elon Musk who had taken charge of Twitter for $44 billion in November had in a series of tweets last month pointed out various grievances with Apple, including the 30 per cent fee Apple charges software developers for in-app purchases.

Musk further accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store and also said that Apple had stopped advertising on the social media platform. However, after a few meetings with Apple chief executive Tim Cook, Musk had tweeted that the misunderstanding about the Twitter being removed from Apple's app store was resolved.

Also read: Punjab Police Station Attack: Strict action will be taken against the culprits, says Arvind Kejriwal