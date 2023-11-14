UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces his first no confidence letter following the dismissal of Interior Minister Suella Braverman during a cabinet reshuffle.

The letter was issued by Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns, a supporter of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is advocating for Sunak's replacement with a 'genuine Conservative party leader'.

Jenkyns accused Sunak of dismissing their 'democratically elected leader, Boris Johnson, who valiantly battled for Brexit during a parliamentary deadlock'.

"Enough is enough...It is time for Rishi Sunak to go...," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and shared her no-confidence letter.

Post Braverman's dismissal, Jenkyns expressed her disapproval on X. She criticised Sunak for 'succumbing to the left' following Braverman's comment on police 'favoritism' in managing the recent pro-Palestinian protests in London.

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