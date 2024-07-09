Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed profound disappointment over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Russia, calling it a "devastating blow to peace efforts." On Monday, during his two-day visit, PM Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the latter's residence in suburban Moscow. Images from the meeting depicted the two leaders exchanging hugs and engaging in friendly conversation.

Zelenskyy took to the social media platform X to voice his frustration, highlighting that on the same day, a Russian missile strike on the largest children's hospital in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, resulted in the deaths of 37 people, including three children, and injured 170 others.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticized PM Modi for his meeting with Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a post on X, Ramesh remarked, "Self-styled Vishwaguru, who also gave himself the title of Vishwabandhu, is in Moscow the day a children's hospital in Ukraine is bombed. What happened to the 'Ukraine mein war rukwa di' boast?"

PM Modi's visit to Moscow marks his first trip to Russia since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in 2022. The visit has drawn significant attention and criticism, given the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Also read: Relentless rainfall in Arunachal causes severe flooding and erosion in Changlang district