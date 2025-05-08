The U.S. Consulate General in Lahore has ordered all personnel to shelter-in-place following reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace violations in and around the city.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan issued a security alert on May 8, 2025, citing “drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions” as the reason for restricted movement of U.S. personnel in Lahore and the broader Punjab region. Initial reports also suggest that Pakistani authorities may be evacuating areas near Lahore’s main airport as a precautionary measure.

The advisory urged U.S. citizens currently in or around Lahore to leave the area if it is safe to do so. Those unable to evacuate are advised to shelter-in-place until further updates are provided. The U.S. mission stressed that all Americans in Pakistan should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time security updates.



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The alert highlights the growing regional tensions and underscores potential risks to foreign diplomatic missions amid the ongoing conflict escalation.

U.S. citizens are also advised to have personal evacuation plans that do not depend on government assistance and to seek secure shelter if conflict arises in their vicinity.