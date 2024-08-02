US President Joe Biden on Friday extended his condolences to those affected by the landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, which have claimed 308 lives so far.

Biden also praised the Indian Armed Forces and disaster management teams for their rescue and relief efforts. Drone-based radar will be used to find survivors and aid ongoing rescue operations.

More than 200 people were injured as rescue efforts faced challenges due to rugged terrain and a shortage of equipment.

The landslides, which occurred in Chooralmala and Mundakkai in the Meppadi region, are among the deadliest in Kerala. The last major landslide in the state was in Idukki in 2020, resulting in 65 deaths.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said 195 bodies and 113 body parts have been recovered from the debris.



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The landslides struck between 2:00 am and 4:10 am on Tuesday, catching people off-guard while they were sleeping. Torrential rains triggered massive landslides in Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, causing significant destruction.

On Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the priority is rescuing the missing persons and that rehabilitation efforts will begin soon. The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting attended by political leaders, state ministers, and other officials.

The Madras Engineers Group of the Indian Army constructed a 190-foot-long bridge in Wayanad within 16 hours to expedite relief efforts following a landslide.

The bridge, capable of supporting 24 tons, was built under the supervision of Major Seeta. The landslide had severely affected connectivity in Wayanad, necessitating urgent rescue and relief operations. The construction began on July 31 at 9 pm and was completed by 5:30 pm on August 1.

Rescue and relief operations, coordinated by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and civil administration, are ongoing at multiple locations to evacuate stranded people and provide basic amenities and medical assistance.