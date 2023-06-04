US President Joe Biden on June 3 said that he is heartbroken by the tragic news of a train cash in India that has killed over 280 people.

“(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident”, Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

"The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations — and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," the statement added.

It is one of India's worst rail accidents in nearly three decades where three trains collided in Balasore district of Odisham killing 288 and injuring 1100 others.

The Ministry of Railways said in a tweet that the rescue work has been completed while the restoration work has begun at the accident site.

"Around 900 injured passengers are being treated at several hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack districts," Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said.

Also read : PM Modi assures severe punishment for guilty in Odisha Train Crash; vows unwavering support for injured