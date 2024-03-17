Former US President, Donald Trump, issued a warning of a potential 'bloodbath' in the United States if he fails to be re-elected in the upcoming presidential elections. The statement was reportedly made during a rally near Dayton, Ohio on Saturday, March 16, according to news agency ANI citing Politico.

Trump's comments were unclear, especially as they seemed to be in the context of a complaint about the automobile industry. He suggested that, should he be re-elected, China would be unable to sell imported vehicles in the US. The exact meaning of his 'bloodbath' remark remains uncertain.

Former US President Donald Trump recently referred to the individuals arrested for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots as 'hostages'. According to Trump, the spirit of these individuals is comparable to that of hostages.

Concurrently, current US President Joe Biden continues to mention the January 6 events in his speeches. He stated that the outcome of the November elections would be critical for the future of democracy. The Capitol attack is still posing a political threat to the Republicans and Trump's campaign.

Also read: Nagaland: ENPO declines request of 20 legislators camping in Delhi to postpone March 19 meet amid public emergency