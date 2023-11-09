Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been criticized heavily for his controversial remarks on population control. American singer and actress Mary Millben, of African-American descent, has called for his resignation.

She stated that if she were an Indian citizen, she would move to Bihar and contest for the Chief Ministerial post. Millben, who recently attracted attention for touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet at a US event, released a video on her X handle.

In the video, she stated that it was time for a 'courageous woman' to step up and run for the post of Bihar Chief Minister. She compared the situation to the biblical story of Queen Esther, suggesting that it was time for a woman to rise up in Bihar, just as Esther did to save her people. She ended by saying that Nitish Kumar should resign and allow this to happen.

In a recent statement, a popular singer-actress invoked Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan', where he urges people to vote for change. She called on the public, specifically the people of Bihar and India, to exercise their power to vote for a female leader.

She urged the BJP to allow a woman to take the lead in Bihar, stating that this would be a real demonstration of women empowerment and development. She reiterated Shah Rukh Khan's message from 'Jawan' to vote for change.

Controversy broke out on Tuesday when Nitish Kumar, in explicit detail, discussed the role of women's education in population control. This comment sparked an uproar among the BJP MLAs in the Bihar assembly. However, Kumar apologised for his comments in the House today, claiming they were misinterpreted and expressing his shame.

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