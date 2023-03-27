At least two people were shot at a Gurdwara in Sacramento country in California in the United States on March 27.

As per reports, it is suspected that the crime is related to personal rivalry, and both victims are said to be critical.

The police have ruled out a hate crime and said that it was a shootout between two men who were familiar with each other.

''Two people shot a Gurdwara in Sacramento country, California. The shooting is not related to a hate crime, it is a shootout between two men who knew each other,'' the Sacramento County Police said in a statement.

As per the police, a fight broke out between two men on the temple premises, which later turned into a shooting.

The police further said that both the victims have been hospitalized and are expected to survive and it is likely that one of the victims will be apprehended.

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