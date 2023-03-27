In a shocking incident, Kolkata police on March 26 arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl, claimed reports.

The 32-year-old accused was arrested after police conducted a raid in his house and found the minor girl’s body packed inside the suitcase.

The minor girl, a resident of Sridhar Roy Road in Kolkata, was reported missing since early March 26 morning.

As per preliminary reports, the victim’s family lodged a missing complaint at Tiljala police station at around 12 pm on Sunday, March 26.

The police conducted a thorough search operation in the entire neighbourhood consisting of 32 flats where the family resided.

A CCTV installed in the neighbourhood showed the girl entering a building next door, but despite viewing the footage, the police were unable to locate her even after a thorough search.

When they noticed a locked house next door in the evening, the neighbors became suspicious after conducting extended searches. The girl's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase after they broke the lock.

The body was discovered on Alok Kumar's second floor, according to the Kolkata Police. The police have taken Alok Kumar into custody and he has admitted to the murder. He is originally from Samastipur in Bihar.

The 7-year-old girl's murder remains under investigation, and the arrested suspect is currently being questioned. The girl's head and ear were damaged by the police, and the postmortem report will provide additional information.

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