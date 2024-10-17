Protests sparked by an alleged rape incident in Pakistan's Punjab province took a violent turn, resulting in widespread clashes, vandalism, and arson across various cities. The unrest, centered on a private educational institution, the Punjab Group of Colleges (PGCs), saw demonstrators target multiple campuses and public properties.

Tensions escalated in Lahore, where protesters reached Punjab College's 11-campus. Dawn News reported that demonstrators wielded iron rods and clubs as they stormed the premises, breaking windows and igniting fires in the parking area, leading to substantial property damage. On Burki Road, students obstructed traffic and voiced demands for accountability from the college administration, accusing it of concealing details about the alleged incident.

The situation grew increasingly volatile, with reports indicating that protesters clashed with law enforcement officials attempting to restore order. The demonstrations soon spiraled into acts of arson, and one security guard was tragically killed in the chaos, prompting authorities to file a murder case. Multiple injuries were also reported as law enforcement personnel and protesters confronted each other at the PGC boys' campus.

The protests were fueled by student organizations, including Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), Red Workers Front, and Progressive Students Collective, who expressed solidarity with the demonstrators and called for justice.

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