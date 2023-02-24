The wedding reception of Pranav and Victoria Jha took an unimaginable turn as they got stuck in an elevator during their after-party, following the marriage.

The newlyweds were making their route to the 16th floor of the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Charlotte. Along with them, four more guests were also stuck in the elevator.

Rescue personnel was immediately summoned to the area but they realized that the situation is not a regular kind of rescue incident.



Panav said that the elevator was already five feet up when he realized that the doors were kind of stuck. As the doors started to open, he saw concrete walls in front and behind as well. It was then that he realized that the situation was not normal.

A picture of the newlyweds and the firefighters was shared on Facebook along with this incident by the Charlotte Fire Department.

They wrote on Facebook:

"First, congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Jha on your wedding day. Although Charlotte Fire wasn't formally invited, we weren't exactly wedding crashers either. Early this morning, our crews responded to an elevator entrapment. When Charlotte Fire crews arrived, 6 people were trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floor. Firefighters rigged equipment to hoist those trapped up out of the elevator to the best access point on the fourth floor. After the first person was recused, she said, "please get my sister out next, she's the one in the wedding dress." All 6 who were pulled to safety were part of the Jha wedding party. Thankfully, no one required medical attention. Mr. and Mrs. Jha, we hope today is the start of a long and happy life together."

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