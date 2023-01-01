World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought information on the COVID-19 situation and has offered its expertise and support.

WHO held a high-level meeting on December 30 with China about the current surge in COVID-19 cases where it sought further information on the situation.

In the meeting, officials from China's National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration briefed WHO on China's evolving strategy and actions in the areas of epidemiology, monitoring of variants, vaccination, clinical care, communication, and Research and development (R&D).

The health body also asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation — including more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalizations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths — and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60 years old.

''WHO reiterated the importance of vaccination and boosters to protect against severe disease and death for people at higher risk,'' an official statement read.

As per the statement, WHO called on China to strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management, and impact assessment, and expressed willingness to provide support in these areas, as well as on risk communications on vaccination to counter hesitancy.

''Chinese scientists are invited to engage more closely in WHO-led COVID-19 expert networks including the COVID-19 clinical management network,'' it added.

WHO has also invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at a meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution on 3 January.

It further stressed the importance of monitoring and the timely publication of data to help China and the global community to formulate accurate risk assessments and to inform effective responses.

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