Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 31 said that he considers the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as his Guru as the party teaches him what is not to be done.

He further thanked the people from BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as he gets benefitted from their actions in some way or the other.

''I want BJP to attack us aggressively, this will help the Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my guru. They are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done,'' Gandhi said while speaking during a press conference in Wayanad.

He further said that when he started the Bharat Jodo Yatra he just took it as an ordinary foot march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir but she slowly realized that the Yatra has a voice and feelings.

''I consider the Yatra as an ordinary Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Slowly we realized that it has a voice and feelings. I want to thank people from the BJP and the RSS, because the more they target us, it helps us in some way or the other,'' he added.

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Yatra which all started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has so far passed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and is currently on a halt in Delhi.

At the beginning of January, the yatra is scheduled to go to Jammu and Kashmir via Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

A few days ago, the Bharat Jodo Yatra came on the radar of the Union Health Ministry, which asked Gandhi to follow COVID-19 protocols or else suspend it in the interest of the country.

In this regard, Mandaviya had written a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to ensure proper COVID guidelines were being followed in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which had then entered Haryana from Rajasthan.

The health ministry had stressed the use of masks and sanitizers in the yatra and also asked that only vaccinated people should participate.

"Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitizer should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," the Health Minister said in the letter dated December 20.

"If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter further read.

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