A pro-Palestine protestor is currently in critical condition after setting themselves on fire in front of the Israeli consulate in Atlanta.

The city's police chief, Darin Schierbaum, labelled the incident as an 'extreme act of political protest', and confirmed the recovery of a Palestinian flag from the incident site.

This incident occurred just a few hours post the announcement of the re-launch of Israel military wing IDF's offensive against Hamas in Gaza, post the expiration of a six-day ceasefire. The act of self-immolation resulted in injuries to two people, including a security guard who tried to intervene.

The condition of the security guard is yet to be confirmed, while the protestor remains in critical condition.

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