Assam is all set to kick off the 3rd edition of Folk Tea festival, a spectacular event marking the rich culture and historial significance of Assam tea at Hatipoti Small Tea Garden from November 24.

Addressing a press conference, Debabrata Medhi and Bhaskar Bora on behalf of the local organizers informed that the 3rd Folk Tea festival boasts a groundbreaking pictorial exhibition, a first of its kind within a tea garden in Assam, highlighting the history and heritage of tea production in the region, a vital part of Assam's culture.

A collaborative effort by local entrepreneurs primarily from the tea, farming, and education sectors, along with the active involvement of the local village community, has brought this event to lift. The three-day festival offers a diverse range of captivating programs that promise to engage, entertain, and educate visitors of all ages.

The event marks several programs including pictorial exhibition in honour of bicentenary of Assam tea, art and craft exhibition, space exploration, documentary screening of Camellia, a documentary produced by the Film Division of India and directed by the nationally acclaimed filmmaker Samujjal Kashyap, tea making demonstration, musical extravaganza, folk music, Bhaona and Jhumur, adventure camping, car rally.

This festival promises to attract visitors from both within and outside Assam, uniting the community in a celebration of culture, adventure and the legacy of Assam tea.

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