Since its establishment in 1960, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has predominantly had male officers due to the challenging nature of their tasks. These tasks often involve isolated deployments for extended periods and construction of roads in difficult terrains under the most severe weather conditions along India's land borders.

Around two decades ago, a few women officers started joining but were only appointed to staff roles considering the risks involved in ground tasks.

However, a landmark decision was taken by the Director General Border Roads (DGBR) on 8th March 2021, in line with the government's 'Naari Sashaktikaran' initiative, to create a gender-neutral environment for women officers. Consequently, the first female officer, Executive Engineer (Civil) Ms Vaishali S Hiwase, was posted as Officer Commanding (OC) of a Road Construction Company (RCC).

She assumed her assignment on 28th April 2021 and was entrusted with the responsibility of one of BRO's toughest roads, connecting Munshiyari to Milam glacier in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

Ms Obin Taki, Executive Engineer (Civil), was recently appointed as the Officer Commanding (OC) of a Road Construction Company (RCC) for the construction of roads and bridges in the challenging terrain of Siang valley in Arunachal Pradesh. Following the success of this initiative, an all-women RCC was set up at Pipalkoti in the Chamoli district. Major Aaina Rana was appointed as the head of this RCC on 30th August 2021, with all three Platoon Commanders under her being women officers. Major Rana was in charge of developing roads up to Mana Pass, the country's second highest pass after Umlingla, situated at an altitude of 18,478 feet. The RCC has shown commendable performance under Major Rana's leadership. On 22nd October 2022, the Prime Minister visited Mana village and laid the foundation stone for the widening of this strategically significant road leading to Mana Pass.

Colonel Navneet Duggal, OC of a Field Workshop deployed in the Kashmir valley, has the distinction of being the first EME officer to command a workshop in a challenging location. His role encompassed providing technical support to road construction activities in the toughest terrains. In another significant achievement, Lt Col (now Colonel) Snigdha Sharma became the first woman officer to head the Legal Cell in the Headquarters of BRO. She successfully managed over 700 court cases, thereby upholding the organisation's legal integrity. These women officers have not only broken gender barriers but also set new benchmarks of excellence within BRO. In a recent development, Col Archana Sood was appointed as Commander of a Task Force at Zero in Arunachal Pradesh in Feb 23. She became first woman officer to lead a Task Force in BRO. She is doing a great job taking the roads ahead in Dibang valley of Arunachal Pradesh.

On June 23, Col Ponung Doming was appointed as the head of a Task Force at Hanle, Ladakh. This task force was specially relocated to manage crucial Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects. Col Doming was assisted by two additional female officers for the construction of the world's highest road at 19400 feet in the Chumar sector, linking Likaru, Migla, and Fukche. The task force is also responsible for the construction of one of the world's highest fighter air bases at Nyoma and the Chushul-Dungti-Fukche-Demchok road along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) under challenging conditions. The Hanle Task Force, located at 15000 feet, is the world's highest construction agency. Col Doming is also assigned to maintain the world's highest road at Umlingla, connecting Demchok to Chisumle.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has expressed strong belief in the active role of women in nation-building efforts. Emphasising on its multi-faceted approach towards women empowerment, BRO offers varied employment roles, growth opportunities in a gender-neutral environment, access to proper healthcare, and opportunities for adventure and sports. The organisation encourages holistic development of women, celebrating their leading roles in all walks of life. As part of the 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, BRO supported women-led adventure activities, showcasing their strength and spirit. Key highlights include a multidisciplinary expedition involving mountain trekking, white water rafting, and cycling, and an all-women electric vehicle rally promoting environmental consciousness. For the first time in BRO's history, women were entrusted with command assignments, a move that proved to be a game-changer. The women officers worked tirelessly, proving their worth and paving the way for more women to join BRO and perform to the best of their abilities.

Their sincere efforts have significantly quickened project timelines and also set a powerful and inspiring example for other organisations to follow. The government has been vigorously advocating for gender equality and women's empowerment. This drive is apparent in various sectors, including defence and infrastructure development where the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has a crucial role.

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