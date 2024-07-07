In the realm of rare and exotic insects, the stag beetle stands out as the world's most expensive, commanding prices as high as Rs 75 lakh. These remarkable beetles, thriving in warm, tropical climates, are not only prized for their rarity but are also considered a symbol of good fortune, with some believing they can bring overnight wealth to their owners.

A recent study published in the Scientific Data journal highlights the ecological importance of stag beetles, describing them as a "significant saproxylic assemblage in forest ecosystems." The study also notes their distinctive characteristics, such as enlarged mandibles and male polymorphism.

According to the Natural History Museum in London, stag beetles typically weigh between 2-6 grams and have an average lifespan of 3-7 years. Males measure between 35-75mm in length, while females range from 30-50mm. These beetles also have medicinal uses, adding to their value.

The name "stag beetle" derives from the males' antler-like mandibles, which they use to compete with each other for mating opportunities during the breeding season.

Stag beetles are adapted to warm, tropical environments and are highly sensitive to cold. They are commonly found in woodlands but also inhabit hedgerows, traditional orchards, and urban areas like parks and gardens, where dead wood is plentiful.

Adult stag beetles primarily consume sweet liquids, such as tree sap and juice from rotting fruit. They rely heavily on the energy reserves they built up during their larval stage. The larvae feed exclusively on dead wood, using their sharp jaws to extract splinters, making them harmless to living trees and shrubs.

The combination of rarity, ecological significance, and cultural beliefs surrounding stag beetles contributes to their exorbitant value, equating them with luxury items in the market.

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