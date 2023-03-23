Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed the need for joint and coordinated efforts among the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary to save the State from issues of drug menace, illegal immigrants, and mass deforestation among others.



The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at the inaugural function of the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the High Court of Manipur held at the High Court Complex on March 23.

The 3 Days celebration which commenced today will continue till the 25th of this month.



N. Biren Singh continued that creating an appropriate forum consisting of representatives from the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary, to discuss important issues affecting the future of the State is the need of the hour.

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Stating the State is in an alarming situation with problems of large-scale deforestation, illegal drug trafficking and illegal immigrants through the porous border, he urged all competent authorities not to compromise on important issues relating to national and state security. He stressed the need for coming up with stringent action to tackle all such problems. He further sought support and suggestion for the Government's efforts for successfully overcoming the problems.



The Chief Minister maintained that the State Government’s War on Drugs campaign and its effort to protect the reserved forest is for the betterment of the State’s future, adding that the Government is not going against any community.



Mentioning the various works taken up to strengthen the Judicial system of the State, the Chief Minister informed that the District Court building, Tamenglong had been constructed with a total cost of Rs. 31.85 crores and would be ready for inauguration by December 2023.

Construction of the G+3 Annexe building District Court building Thoubal had also been completed and would be inaugurated soon, he added. He mentioned the construction of District Court Complex Kakching and District Court Complex Senapati with an estimated cost of Rs. 10.40 crore each. He further informed that the government would construct a Single Court building at Mao with a Judicial quarter at Mao with an estimated cost of Rs. 4.53 crore.



N. Biren further stated Judicial Type-VI Quarter and Compound Fencing with Gate of Quarter Complex at Ukhrul, Manipur would be constructed with a total cost of Rs. 2.57 crore, adding that the government was planning to establish District & Sessions Court, Jiribam. In view of an increasing number of cases handled by NIA and CBI and nearly 100 nos. of which trials are handled by existing District & Sessions Judges, a Special Court for NIA and CBI Cases would be established as soon as possible, he added.



Delivering his presidential speech, Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Manipur Justice M.V. Muralidaran spoke on the certain development and improvement of the judicial system of the State over the years. He stressed the need to establish a District & Session Court in the revenue districts, which are yet to be established, in a planned and phased manner and added that this would help to clear the public perception of hill and valley differences in terms of accessibility of judicial service.

He expressed hope that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, with his dynamic broad vision for development and betterment, would leave no stone unturned to make the judicial system of the State, one of the finest in the country.

During the programme, Director of Manipur Judicial Academy Justice Kh. Nobin Singh deliberated on the topic ‘War on Drugs', for which the Chief Minister extended words of appreciation.

Chairman, Manipur Human Rights Commission Utpalendu Bikas Saha, Judges, High Court of Manipur Justice A. Bimol Singh and Justice A. Guneshwar Sharma, Advocate General Lenin Hijam, Chairman Bar Council of Manipur S. Brajabihari Singh, President, High Court Bar Association of Manipur Y. Nirmolchand Singh, President, All Manipur Bar Association P. Tomcha, judges, senior advocates and senior Government officials also attended the programme among others.