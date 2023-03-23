The Tribal consultative meeting on "the demand of Meetei/Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities for inclusion in ST category" was convened on March 23 at Amity hall, Adimjati Complex, Imphal.

The meeting was chaired by Ngachonmi Chamroy, a Senior tribal leader as the chairperson.

The meeting was attended by many prominent tribal leaders including Apex organisation leaders, women and Student leaders.

Also Read: Manipur: Student bodies stage demonstration in Delhi, demands implementation of NRC



The leaders present, after a thorough deliberation reaffirm their support for the causes ATSUM is championing for the people.

During the discussion, members from different hill districts expressed their well-founded fear and anxiety that if ST status is granted to the Meetei/Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities they will open a flood-gate to further exploit the scheduled tribes in Manipur.

Therefore, the meeting unanimously reaffirms the opposition to the ST status demand of the Meetei/Meitei and Meitei Pangal.

Further, the meeting also endorsed ATSUM to continue pursuing the matter and chalk out action plans to consolidate the voice of the people.

