Manipur: Tribal Students' Union strongly opposes ST status demand of Meetei community
The Tribal consultative meeting on the demand of Meetei/Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities for inclusion in the ST category was held in Imphal.
The Tribal consultative meeting on "the demand of Meetei/Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities for inclusion in ST category" was convened on March 23 at Amity hall, Adimjati Complex, Imphal.
The meeting was chaired by Ngachonmi Chamroy, a Senior tribal leader as the chairperson.
The meeting was attended by many prominent tribal leaders including Apex organisation leaders, women and Student leaders.
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The leaders present, after a thorough deliberation reaffirm their support for the causes ATSUM is championing for the people.
During the discussion, members from different hill districts expressed their well-founded fear and anxiety that if ST status is granted to the Meetei/Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities they will open a flood-gate to further exploit the scheduled tribes in Manipur.
Therefore, the meeting unanimously reaffirms the opposition to the ST status demand of the Meetei/Meitei and Meitei Pangal.
Further, the meeting also endorsed ATSUM to continue pursuing the matter and chalk out action plans to consolidate the voice of the people.
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