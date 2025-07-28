155 weapons, 1652 rounds seized in major Manipur hills operation

Security forces in Manipur, including the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), have recovered a large cache of illegal arms and ammunition from the hill districts of the state.

The coordinated operation was intelligence-led and executed over the past few days across multiple districts, including Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Tengnoupal.

According to a press release from the Office of the Director General of Police, Manipur, the security teams recovered 155 weapons, including AK-series rifles, M4 rifles, SLRs, INSAS rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, and various locally made and country-made firearms. The recovery also included 1652 rounds of ammunition, comprising 1,600 assorted bullets, 39 IEDs, and 13 hand grenades.

Additional warlike materials such as binoculars (4 units), 15 communication sets, and 1 telescope were also seized.



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“These intelligence-led operations represent a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Manipur,” the DGP's office stated. It emphasised that the operations are aimed at safeguarding civilian lives and property amid ongoing unrest and violence in the region.

The Manipur Police reaffirmed its commitment to securing the state and urged the public to report any suspicious activity or illegal arms to the nearest police station or control room.

Senior police officials remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure the operations continue in a sustained and focused manner.

The authorities reiterated that public cooperation is crucial in maintaining law and order and restoring normalcy in the violence-hit hill districts of Manipur.