In connection with an assault incident that occurred on December 22, at around 7 pm, On December 25, two suspects were apprehended identified as Mutum Mangal Meitei (29) and Pukhrambam Nongpoknganba (26) .

As per preliminary reports, two unidentified youths allegedly assaulted four individuals, including two women, near Sangai Continental Gali in front of Khalsa Medicos, Thangal Bazaar, Imphal West on December 22.

Both arrested individuals hail from Uripok Khaidem Leikai, according to police reports.

To maintain law and order in the region, security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises in vulnerable hill and valley districts.

Furthermore, uninterrupted movement of essential goods has been ensured along National Highways 37 and 2, with 125 and 313 vehicles, respectively, successfully reaching their destinations under heavy security. Sensitive areas have been bolstered with strict measures, and security convoys are being deployed along critical stretches to guarantee safe passage for vehicles.

In an effort to enhance vigilance, 108 Nakas and checkpoints have been set up across various districts in Manipur, spanning both hill and valley regions. Police reported that no individuals were detained for violations during this period.

Also read: End violence, embrace humanity: BTC chief Pramod Boro appeals for peace in Manipur