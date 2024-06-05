Security forces arrested three active cadres of the proscribed outfit KCP Apunba (City Meitei) from Waithou, Thoubal District in Manipur.

They are identified as Louriyam Suresh Singh (28 years), Lairenlakpam Dineshchandra Singh (30 years), and Konsam Anao Singh (26 years).

Further, from their possession, the following items were recovered: three pistols with three magazines, sixteen rounds of ammunition, four mobile phones, and one four-wheeler vehicle.



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Meanwhile, search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

Movement of 202 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 123 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 81 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.