A total of 35 people, who were killed in the violence in Manipur, will be buried at a peace ground in Tuibuong in the Churachandpur district of the state on August 3, said sources.

As per the sources, out of 35, there are three females while 32 are males and they will be buried at 11 AM onwards.

''Among the 35 to be buried, there is one from Judaism and two of them are from Messianic religion,'' the sources added.

On the occasion, a farewell speech will be given by Pa Gin Haokip, Chairman Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), while Rev. Dr. S Vung Minthang, President of, the Christian Goodwill Council will give a condolence message.

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