United Naga Council (UNC) has directed Naga legislators to abstain from the dictate of some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) who are dictating government for convening a Special Assembly Session on or before August 5.

In an official statement dated August 1, the UNC said that it is constrained to issue this communique’ in regard to various unwarranted developments spiraling with the ongoing conflict of Chin-Kuki-Zo and Meiteis in the state of Manipur. For, UNC would like to make our stance loud and clear once and for all to ensure that the perilous situation is not aggravated beyond control.

''Various Civil organizations in the valley dictating the government for convening Special Assembly Session on or before 5th August 2023 to protect the Territorial Integrity of Manipur state and imposing to all MLAs including the Naga legislators to stand in their interest is highly uncalled for and nonsensical at this fluid situations.

It is high time, communities living in the state realize and respect each different position and historical facts. Naga people will not accept any kind of imposition under any circumstances. Therefore, UNC is necessitated to direct all the Naga legislators to abstain from such Assembly Session convening under the dictate of some CSOs,'' it added.

It further said that the government of India’s insidiously devised policy of encouraging the cross-border inflow of population from Myanmar should be stopped immediately as the Continuous influx of illegal immigrants from the porous borders of Indo-Mayanmar will create a serious demographic crisis and wide-ranging ramifications.

''It is alarming to learn the fresh influx of illegal immigrants, Myanmar nationals along the Indo-Mayanmar border in Chandel District to the tune of 718 persons just in a day as per the report of Assam Riffle 29th Sector dated 23rd July 2023. With such a diabolical design of the Home Ministry, the Government of India is nothing but to crush the indigenous people and to serve their whims and desires in the region. To this end, the state government should initiate stringent steps to curb the menace,'' it added.

The UNC also said that in the wake of an ever-increasing influx of illegal immigrants in the tiny state of Manipur, the updation of the National Registration of Citizen (NRC) is the only feasible mechanism to curb the unwarranted population invasion in the state.

''Therefore, the state government should implement the NRC at the earliest possible,'' it added.

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