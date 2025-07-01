44 Manipur students crack NEET, JEE under Army's 'Super 50' program

In a heartwarming and inspiring ceremony, 44 out of 50 students trained under the Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness (Manipur Super 50) initiative were felicitated today for successfully clearing the NEET and JEE 2025 examinations.

The event, held at the coaching centre in Bishnupur district, was organised by the Indian Army and attended by Pooja Elangbam, Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur; senior officials from the Red Shield Division; Amarjeet, Additional SP; and Dr. Rohit Shrivastava, Director of NEIDO (National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation).

The joyous occasion brought together students, parents, and community members, all celebrating the extraordinary academic achievements of students from underprivileged backgrounds who overcame numerous challenges to reach this milestone.

In her address, DC Pooja Elangbam congratulated the achievers and praised the Indian Army and NEIDO for their unwavering commitment to providing free, high-quality coaching to deserving students in Manipur.

“This success is a reflection of your hard work and the strength of the mentorship you've received. But remember, this is just the beginning. Continue to strive, support others, and be agents of positive change in society,” she said, encouraging the students to give back to their communities.

The results are a testament to the programme’s impact:

13 out of 18 students cleared JEE



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37 out of 41 cleared NEET

6 students cracked both exams

Notably, Master Philem Jenin Singh emerged as one of Manipur’s NEET state toppers, scoring an impressive 97.06 percentile.

During the ceremony, officials from both the Army and civil administration interacted with parents, commending their sacrifices and support. Prizes and tokens of appreciation were presented to the achievers, and families expressed deep gratitude to the Indian Army and NEIDO for guiding their children through academic and emotional hurdles.

The Manipur Super 50 programme, a joint initiative of the Indian Army and NEIDO, continues to transform the lives of bright students in the region by providing academic support, mentorship, and opportunities—nurturing not only careers but also hope and confidence in a conflict-affected state.