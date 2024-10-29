In a significant event highlighting the importance of Ayurveda, the Directorate of AYUSH, in collaboration with the National AYUSH Mission, celebrated the 9th AYURVEDA Day 2024 at the Imperial Hall, Classic Grande Imphal. This year’s theme, “Ayurveda Innovation for Global,” underscores the global relevance and innovative approaches of this ancient medical system.

The chief guest for the event and Health Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh emphasized the holistic nature of Ayurveda, which not only focuses on treatment but also emphasizes lifestyle choices. He remarked on the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, stress, and anxiety in modern society, noting that the relevance of Ayurveda is more pronounced than ever. “As an alternative traditional health system that originated in India centuries ago, Ayurveda is now recognized globally for its significance in promoting overall well-being,” he stated.

Highlighting government efforts to elevate the status of Ayurveda, Dr. Ranjan mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to promoting this health treatment system. He outlined various initiatives in Manipur aimed at enhancing public health through Ayurveda, including the establishment of community wellness centers and dedicated AYUSH hospitals across the state.

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Dr. Akoijam Lokendro Singh, the Director of AYUSH, provided an update on the infrastructure for AYUSH services in Manipur. Currently, the state boasts five dedicated AYUSH hospitals, including a 50-bedded facility in Lamphel and Keirao, as well as 10-bedded hospitals in Singjamei, Konjeng Leikai, and Bishnupur. The director reiterated the importance of enhancing healthcare services under the AYUSH system and urged the community to utilize these resources for their health needs.

As Ayurveda, a medical system practiced for over 5,000 years, continues to gain recognition and integration into modern healthcare, the commitment to improving public access to traditional medical services is becoming increasingly critical in addressing the health challenges of today’s society.