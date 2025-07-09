Active Covid cases in Manipur drop to 41 as recoveries reach 263

Manipur continues to show encouraging signs in its fight against COVID-19, with the number of active cases dropping to 41, according to the latest report from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

A total of 263 individuals have recovered and been discharged, as recoveries continue to outpace active cases.

Today, 2 new positive cases were detected from 23 samples tested, reflecting a daily positivity rate of 8.7%. This brings the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state since June 1, 2025, to 304.

Imphal West district continues to report the highest number of cases, followed by Imphal East and Bishnupur districts.

Most of the current active cases are under home isolation, and no COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the state so far.



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