AI revolution sweeps into Manipur’s classrooms and research halls

A one-day lecture programme titled “Generative AI: Transforming the Landscape of Academic Research” was organised by the College Development Council (CDC), Dhanamanjuri University, in collaboration with the Department of Home Science, DMU, in Manipur. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to reshape scientific and academic discourse worldwide, discussions on the role of Generative AI in education are gaining momentum across India.



Addressing the programme Dr. Kh. Robindro Singh, Head of the Department of Computer Science, Manipur University, said it is time for academia to rethink emerging trends in higher education. He highlighted the growing influence of Generative AI in academic research and discussed how the technology is reshaping research methodologies across disciplines.



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Prof. L. Hemchandra Singh, Dean, School of Life Sciences, DMU, noted that AI remains a relatively new mode of learning for many. He stressed the need for new entrants in academia to understand AI dynamics in order to enhance both teaching and learning capacities.



Prof. H. Sorojini, Director, CDC, DMU, remarked that AI has permeated every domain in the 21st century. However, she cautioned researchers against becoming overly dependent on AI for generating research material.

Sharing his perspective, Prof. L. Rajen Singh, Principal of GP Women’s College, described AI as a valuable tool but emphasised that it cannot replace traditional methods of academic study and research. He urged scholars to use the technology judiciously.



The lecture programme, held at the GP Women’s College Library Hall, was attended by senior academicians, faculty members, and students.