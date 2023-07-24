Amid the exodus of Meiteis from Mizoram post warning issued by surrendered militant group PAMRA (Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association), the All Assam Manipur Student’s Union (AAMSU) Central Committee has directed the Mizos residing in the Meitei areas of Barak Valley, to vacate the area at the earliest.

Reacting on the recent development of the exodus of Meiteis, the AAMSU via a press note mentioned, “It is very regretful to learn how the Mizoram (both government and elite groups) is involved in fuelling the violence from the beginning when MZP issued a threatening notice to the Meiteis living in Mizoram on 30th April, 2023 even before the Kuki narco terrorist declared war upon native Meiteis in Manipur on 3rd May, 2023”.

Slamming the Kuki militants of creating havoc in Manipur, the AAMSU further said, “The recovery of arms and other war materials in Mizoram by security forces meant for Kuki militants to create havoc in Manipur as well as provocative speeches against Meitei in the name of Zo solidarity says it all”.

Directing the Mizos living in Barak Valley to vacate the area at the earliest for their own safety, AAMSU further added in their press note, “As most of the Meiteis living in Mizoram happens to be from Assam, the unruly behaviour of Mizoram has already escalated anger among the Meiteis of Assam, therefore for their own safety we advise Mizos living in the Meitei areas of Barak Valley to vacate the area at the earliest time possible. At this crucial juncture of the Manipur turmoil we stand in solidarity of our Meitei kins in Manipur who are being attacked by war monger Kuki Zo tribes. The Meiteis in Assam would extend any possible and necessary support to our kins”.

Also read : Manipur: Over 60 Meiteis return back to state from Mizoram today