A total of 68 individuals belonging to the Meitei community flew back to Imphal from Mizoram on July 23 after PAMRA and other CSOs including Hmar Students’ Association allegedly asked Meiteis living in Mizoram to leave the state immediately.

Sanjoy Singh (Name Changed), an associate professor under Mizoram Government said that the Meiteis have been receiving verbal warnings to leave Mizoram from May 6 itself for safety when the conflict broke out in Manipur.

''But mass exodus began on July 22 when warnings in writing surfaced from various organizations. However, the government didn’t promise to provide security except for a few security personnel,'' he added.

He also said that as promised by Manipur’s government, the Meiteis were supposed to be airlifted on July 23, but it was later cancelled following which several Meiteis stayed behind because they didn’t book their air tickets.

As per sources, it is reported that around 500 plus Meiteis have reached Imphal so far since the threat message circulated on May 3rd, 2023, and many families took risks and drove to neighbouring Cachar, Assam for safety. However, many others stayed behind.

It may be mentioned that All Manipur United Clubs Organization (AMUCO) in collaboration with Porei Leimarol Meira Paibee Apunba Manipur and All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association pleaded with Mizoram government to avoid further escalation of the conflict.

The organizations also appealed to take necessary security measures to save the Meiteis in Mizoram from any unwanted happenings.

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