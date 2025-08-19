All Manipur Hockey United Club protests demanding ‘one game one body’ for survival of sport

All Manipur Hockey United Club (AMHUC) staged a sit-in protest today at Khuman Lampak Stadium with the demand to follow “One Game One Body” which was instructed by Indian Olympic Association.

Expressing anguish over the dying condition of hockey sports in Manipur, sit-in protest was carried out, participated by many players, coaches and members of many hockey clubs based in Manipur. The irritated protest highlighted how players were deeply affected by having many organisations for one particular game.

Addressing to media at the sidelines of the protest, the president of AMHUC, Soraisem Ratan Singh, said that they are deeply saddened by the constant degradation of hockey status in Manipur, despite it was once a popular game producing many Olympians. The present pathetic condition of hockey has demoralised many, which will affect in their sporting career.



Also Read: Assam Rifles partners with IIIT Manipur to boost drone technology for defence

He continued and urging the authorities concerned to take up appropriate steps to preserve and promote hockey in Manipur.

Stressing on existence of more than one organisation for hockey in Manipur, he alleged that a court case related to some organisations of hockey has impacted to players. The state government has neglected to take steps for welfare hockey players and also stops getting financial assistance from Hockey India.

While urging to follow “One Game One Body” which was instructed by the Indian Olympic Association, he said that there is an ardent need to address this issue keeping in view of future sportsmen who want to become hockey players.