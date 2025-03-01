Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Manipur, directing security forces to ensure unrestricted movement of people on all roads from March 8.

Chairing a meeting where the security situation of Manipur was reviewed, the home minister said that strict action should be taken against those creating obstructions on the roads.

With the northeastern state under President’s Rule following prolonged ethnic violence since May 2023—claiming over 250 lives—Shah emphasized strict action against those obstructing roads and disrupting normalcy.

Key directives from the meeting included:

✅ Ensuring free movement of the public across Manipur from March 8

✅ Cracking down on all cases of extortion

✅ Accelerating fencing work at designated entry points along the international border

✅ Dismantling drug networks to make Manipur drug-free





Also Read: Amit Shah reviews situation in Manipur; focus on surrender of looted, illegal arms

The meeting underscores the Centre’s commitment to restoring peace and curbing insurgency, organized crime, and cross-border infiltration in the violence-hit state.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The security review was held after the February 20 ultimatum given by the governor to everyone holding illegal and looted arms to surrender.

During the seven-day period, more than 300 weapons were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts. These include 246 firearms surrendered by Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol.

The governor on Friday extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal arms until 4 pm on March 6 following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.

Several thousand arms were looted from police in different places in Manipur during the initial phase of the ethnic violence that began about 22 months ago.