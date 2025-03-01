Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation in Manipur with a focus on bringing back normalcy in the restive state and surrender of illegal and looted arms held by different groups, sources said.

This was the first such a meeting held after the imposition of the President's rule in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023. Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence.

"The home minister took stock of the security situation in Manipur. A detailed briefing was given on the overall law and order situation in the state," sources said.

In a significant development towards restoring peace and ensuring public safety, over 4,100 firearms looted from police armouries in Manipur have been voluntarily surrendered to authorities.



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The initiative began on May 31, 2023, when then-Chief Minister N. Biren Singh made an appeal to the public to return firearms looted from security forces and police stations. Stressing the importance of law and order, he had warned of strict legal action against those found in illegal possession of arms and ammunition. Additionally, he urged citizens to lift road blockades to facilitate the movement of security personnel and relief materials, ensuring essential supplies reached affected areas.

Responding to Biren Singh’s call, thousands of people in Manipur demonstrated their commitment to peace. Before his resignation as Chief Minister on February 9, 2025, “3,422 firearms” had already been voluntarily handed over to police stations. This milestone, reflecting the collective efforts of the state government, security forces, and the public, played a crucial role in curbing violence.

Further strengthening the initiative, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reiterated the appeal on February 20, 2025, urging people to surrender any illegally held firearms. His appeal yielded around 700 additional firearms, including 246 weapons surrendered by the Arambai Tenggol on February 27, marking a significant moment in the ongoing disarmament drive.