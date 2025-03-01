In a significant development towards restoring peace and ensuring public safety, over 4,100 firearms looted from police armouries in Manipur have been voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

The initiative began on May 31, 2023, when then-Chief Minister N. Biren Singh made an appeal to the public to return firearms looted from security forces and police stations. Stressing the importance of law and order, he had warned of strict legal action against those found in illegal possession of arms and ammunition. Additionally, he urged citizens to lift road blockades to facilitate the movement of security personnel and relief materials, ensuring essential supplies reached affected areas.

Responding to Biren Singh’s call, thousands of people in Manipur demonstrated their commitment to peace. Before his resignation as Chief Minister on February 9, 2025, “3,422 firearms” had already been voluntarily handed over to police stations. This milestone, reflecting the collective efforts of the state government, security forces, and the public, played a crucial role in curbing violence.

Further strengthening the initiative, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reiterated the appeal on February 20, 2025, urging people to surrender any illegally held firearms. His appeal yielded around 700 additional firearms, including 246 weapons surrendered by the Arambai Tenggol on February 27, marking a significant moment in the ongoing disarmament drive.



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Authorities estimate that 6,020 firearms were looted from police stations and armouries during the peak of the ethnic violence.

With over 4,100 firearms now returned, this initiative underscores the power of collective action and the importance of community involvement in public safety efforts.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic tensions since May 2023, when violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities over long-standing issues of land, identity, and political representation. What began as protests quickly escalated into large-scale clashes, leading to hundreds of deaths, mass displacement, and the looting of police armouries. The violence fractured the state’s social fabric, deepening communal divides and causing a prolonged security crisis.

The conflict drew national and international attention as security forces struggled to restore normalcy. Despite multiple rounds of peace talks and military interventions, sporadic violence and the proliferation of illicit arms continued to fuel tensions.

The surrender of looted firearms marks a critical turning point, signalling a step toward de-escalation and efforts to rebuild trust among Manipur’s diverse communities.

(With inputs from Waari Singbul Network)