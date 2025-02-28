Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday review the security situation in Manipur, the first such meeting after the imposition of the President's rule in the northeastern state, officials said.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023 and since then 250 people have lost their lives in the restive state.

"The home minister will review the security situation in Manipur on Saturday. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, top officials of the Manipur government, Army, and paramilitary forces will attend the meeting," the officials said.



Also Read: Manipur Governor extends arms surrender deadline amid public demand

Meanwhile, the state Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for surrendering looted and illegal weapons until 4 pm on March 6, following appeals from residents in both hill and valley areas, an official statement confirmed on Friday, February 28.

The extension comes after the initial seven-day deadline, set by Bhalla on February 20, expired on Thursday. In the statement, he acknowledged the public requests and stressed that this extension would be the final opportunity for individuals to surrender weapons without facing punitive action.

"Upon the expiry of the seven-day deadline for the voluntary surrender of arms, there have been requests from both the valley and hill areas to extend the period. I have considered these requests and decided to extend the deadline until 4 pm on March 6," the statement read.