Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Manipur on January 6 to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 300 crore.

Speaking to the media, state chief minister N Biren Singh informed that Amit Shah will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 300 crore besides laying foundation stones for over Rs 100 crore projects to be taken up in the state.

Among the projects to be launched is Olympiad Park, which is being built by the state government at Sangaithel in Imphal West district.

As a symbol of honour for their devotion to the realm of games and sports, statues of 19 Olympiads from Manipur are being put in the park.

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Shah will also dedicate an 18-bed paid private unit at JNIMS. The chief minister stated that the ward's building is nearly finished.

The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate a massive 120-foot polo statue being built on Marjing hill in Heingang, Imphal East district, according to CM Singh.

The highest monument in the northeast stands 120 feet above the hilltop of Ibudhou Marjing hills.

According to the chief minister, this massive statue would popularise Manipur, the home of polo, and increase tourist traffic, providing employment prospects for the local community.

Shah will also dedicate the Churachandpur Medical College at the district headquarters, which will open its doors in 2023-24 with a capacity of 100 students.