Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks in Parliament about Kuki Democratic Front (KDF) contributing to tensions building in Manipur, drew sharp reactions from the Kuki National Organisation/Kuki National Army (Burma).

In a release, the KNO/KNA (B) said, "The KNO/KNA(B) is astonished to learn the statement made by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, during the parliament monsoon session on the last August 9 of 2023. His speculative remark without any single evidence that the Manipur violence was caused by the Kuki Democratic Front (KDF) was unacceptable."

Further, the Kuki groups blamed the Meitei nationalist organizations and community leaders for relentlessly making wrongful accusations against the KNA (Burma) and People Defense Force (PDF) of Myanmar for being involved and interfering in the Manipur (Kuki-Meitei) ethnic violence.



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The KNO/KNA (B) also claimed that the Kuki people in Tamu District, Myanmar are currently providing shelter and humanitarian needs to the displaced Meitei people who ran away from Moreh town, India due to Kuki-Meitei ethnic violence. We are doing our best to show human kindness to the Meitel refugees in Tamu regardless of Manipur ethnic violence and have no interest in Indian politics.

"The KNO/KNA (B) is constantly fighting against the Myanmar Military Junta in accordance with its policies and procedures for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar and for the establishment of the Autonomous Kuki State in Myanmar. KNO/KNA (13) has no interest in Indian politics at all, " mentions the release.