Arambai Tenggol called off the ongoing 10-day total shutdown with immediate effect. However, the group resolved to continue democratic forms of agitation until their key leader, Asem Kanan Singh, is released unconditionally.

Addressing the media during a press conference held today, the PRO of Arambai Tenggol, Robin Mangang, condemned the arrest of their senior leader Asem Kanan. He said protests had erupted late on the night of June 7, following which a 10-day total shutdown was imposed from that day itself.

However, owing to public appeals and acknowledging the inconvenience faced by civilians, the group decided to suspend the shutdown from today onwards, which marks the third day of the bandh.

“Understanding and accepting the various inconveniences caused by the ongoing total shutdown, we have decided to call off the bandh,” he added.



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Reiterating the stand of Arambai Tenggol, he expressed resentment over government authorities arresting their members.

“We are an unarmed group formed as a socio-cultural organisation with the objective to preserve and promote the culture and traditions of Manipur. However, circumstances forced us to defend the state from ‘illegal immigrant Kuki terrorists,’ which led to us taking up arms. Unfortunately, as a result, government agencies like the NIA and CBI have started arresting our members,” he stated.

He further said that although the shutdown has been lifted, democratic forms of agitation will continue until Asem Kanan is released.