Manipur is witnessing continued unrest as protests intensified across several districts of the Imphal valley. Demonstrators are defying prohibitory orders to demand the unconditional release of Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and four others who have been arrested.

The protests have led to multiple confrontations with security forces, causing disturbances in the region.

The most significant clashes occurred in the Khurai Lamlong area of Imphal East district on Monday night. Security personnel were compelled to fire several rounds of tear gas shells and rubber bullets to control the crowd. Protesters reportedly set a four-wheeler ablaze during the unrest, highlighting the escalating tensions. Similar protests, marked by roadblocks and tyre burnings, were also recorded in Thoubal and Kakching districts.

In the Tera area of Imphal West district, tensions rose as unidentified individuals fired at security forces on Monday evening. "At least seven rounds from small firearms were fired in Tera area when CRPF personnel were clearing roadblocks put up by protesters. Paramilitary forces along with state police rushed to carry out search operations to nab the culprits, but protesters foiled further in-depth search operations," an official noted.



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Meanwhile, in Bishnupur district's Nambol, two police personnel sustained minor injuries during a confrontation with demonstrators. An FIR has been registered following this incident, where the clash occurred as police attempted to clear roadblocks. "An FIR has been registered following an incident in Nambol after two Manipur Police personnel were injured during a confrontation with protesters," officials confirmed.

The series of protests has led to a heavy security presence across the affected districts. Paramilitary forces and local police are actively conducting search operations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the violence. However, the efforts are often hampered by the protesters, who continue to interfere with the operations.

Despite the unrest, the city of Imphal witnessed normal business activities on Tuesday morning, with residents visiting markets to purchase essentials. The resilience of the local community is evident as they strive to maintain daily life amid the ongoing protests.