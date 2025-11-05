Arms and ammunition recovered after killing of four militants in Manipur’s Churachandpur

The Army recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition and destroyed a militant camp in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, following an encounter that left four militants dead.

According to a defence statement, the operation was launched at Khanglab village under Henglep subdivision based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed cadres belonging to the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA).

The operation, carried out by the Spear Corps personnel, led to the recovery of four weapons, including one AK-56 rifle, one M4A1 carbine, ammunition, and other warlike stores.



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The Army also destroyed a UKNA camp and seized additional arms and equipment from the site. The statement clarified that UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact signed between the Centre, the Manipur government, and several Kuki and Zomi militant groups.

A defence spokesperson said the action came in response to “recent atrocities by UKNA cadres,” including the killing of a village chief and intimidation of locals. “The neutralisation of these terrorists underscores the commitment of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles to protecting innocent civilians and restoring peace and stability in Manipur,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, several Kuki civil society organisations condemned the killing of the four militants and called for a total shutdown in Churachandpur on the day of their funerals, which are yet to be scheduled.