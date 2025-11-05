Tourist footfalls in Manipur plunge from 1.79 lakh to 17,000 amid ethnic unrest, costly airfares

Tourist arrivals in Manipur have nosedived to around 17,000 in 2024–25 from 1.79 lakh in 2019–20, as ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities continue to grip the state for over two years, according to an official statement.

The statement noted that, apart from the prolonged unrest, exorbitant airfare has also discouraged travellers from visiting Manipur.

During a review meeting with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Imphal on Monday, state government officials raised the issue of rising airfares. Kumar was informed that the number of tourists had fallen sharply—from over 1,79,000 (1,67,000 domestic and 12,000 foreign) in 2019–20 to just about 17,000 (15,700 domestic and 1,300 foreign) in 2024–25.



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Officials urged the minister to take up the matter with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, citing that high travel costs combined with the prevailing security situation have severely hit the tourism sector.

The Union Minister also reviewed ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and assessed the progress of various central schemes implemented by state departments.